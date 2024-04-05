Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $52,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.99 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

