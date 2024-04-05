Marta R. Stewart Purchases 156 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 156 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.19 per share, with a total value of $24,053.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,326.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

SPG opened at $147.91 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

