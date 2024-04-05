Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.06. 774,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

