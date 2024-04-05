Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,236. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

