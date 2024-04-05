Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 3.8%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 118,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 541,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Mativ Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

