McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Patricia A. Little Sells 20,000 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,340,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $77,091,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.