Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 1.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. 4,088,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,366,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

