Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

