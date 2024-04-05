Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.08. 12,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.35 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

