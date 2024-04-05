Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $148.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

MTH stock opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.