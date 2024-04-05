Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 4.7%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.11. 14,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

