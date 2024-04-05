Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.39 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $66.39 million and $110,626.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,420,476 coins and its circulating supply is 35,830,197 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,420,476 with 35,830,197 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.81932321 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $143,149.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

