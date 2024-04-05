Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NYSE MXC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

