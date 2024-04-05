MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.00.

MSTR stock traded up $32.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,647.42. 620,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.36. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $100,100,665. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

