MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $1,800.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $1,674.25 and last traded at $1,647.10. 650,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,258,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,615.42.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $100,100,665 over the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

