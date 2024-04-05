Microvast’s (MVST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their neutral rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Stock Down 8.9 %

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microvast has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Microvast by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.