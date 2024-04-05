Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 82,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Minco Silver Trading Up 26.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 19.23 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

