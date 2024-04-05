Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.96. 412,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,018,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.