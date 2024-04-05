MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

