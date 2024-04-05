Mizuho Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $540.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $466.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.94. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,070,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

