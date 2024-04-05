Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
