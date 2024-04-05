MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $343.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.28. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.