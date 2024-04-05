Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.84. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 374.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 500,182 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

