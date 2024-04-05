Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Monogram Orthopaedics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17% Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors -601.05% -149.26% -29.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monogram Orthopaedics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors 1560 4099 8026 188 2.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Monogram Orthopaedics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monogram Orthopaedics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 -$13.74 million -2.89 Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors $980.58 million -$4.47 million -9.12

Monogram Orthopaedics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics competitors beat Monogram Orthopaedics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

