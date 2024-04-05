Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.