Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.92. 39,043,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,879,195. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

