Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 1,979 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $259.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.51.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

