Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,777 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of J stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $148.44. 214,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

