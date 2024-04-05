Morgan Stanley Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $20.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

