Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. 3,162,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

