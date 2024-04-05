Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

