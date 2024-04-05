Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Cut by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.12. 233,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,080. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

