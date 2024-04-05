Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 17,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

