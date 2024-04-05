MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.