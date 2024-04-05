MWA Asset Management Acquires 21 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $672.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.07. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

