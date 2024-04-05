MWA Asset Management Buys Shares of 15,759 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. 3M makes up 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

