MWA Asset Management Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MWA Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

