MWA Asset Management Has $766,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

