MWA Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MWA Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.46. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

