MWA Asset Management Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.88 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $227.63 and a one year high of $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.