MWA Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MWA Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $175.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

