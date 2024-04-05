Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.74 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $181.87 million and $6.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

