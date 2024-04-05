NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

