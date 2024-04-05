Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $92.36

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.36, but opened at $94.62. Natera shares last traded at $95.49, with a volume of 264,017 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Natera Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Natera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

