Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.98. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 38,244 shares.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Natura &Co Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.
