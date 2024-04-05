Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $32,898.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015817 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

