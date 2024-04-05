NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $608.83 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00010546 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.60 billion and approximately $608.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,613,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,042,662 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,514,712 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.70567672 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $517,669,926.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

