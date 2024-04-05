Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online
Global-E Online Trading Down 1.6 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.