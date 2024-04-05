Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

NASDAQ HUT opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.