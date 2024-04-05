Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.